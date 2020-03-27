Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post $52.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.56 million and the highest is $54.09 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $49.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $216.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $221.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $219.41 million to $234.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.