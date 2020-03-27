Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $2.65 Million in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 345,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.06%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 45,200 Shares of Legg Mason Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 45,200 Shares of Legg Mason Inc
Foot Locker, Inc. Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Foot Locker, Inc. Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report