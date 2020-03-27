Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $2.65 Million in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 345,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.06%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

