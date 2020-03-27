Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Hold Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

