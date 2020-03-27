$176.13 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $176.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.36 million. Trivago posted sales of $237.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $715.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.85 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $819.32 million, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trivago during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trivago during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

