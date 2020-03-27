Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $982.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

