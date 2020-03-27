Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.