Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

