280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000.

OTCMKTS:AMHCU opened at $9.50 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

