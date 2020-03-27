Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 11,600 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

