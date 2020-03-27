Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of KBR worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $11,936,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $11,756,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,083,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 366,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

