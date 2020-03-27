Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $257.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

