Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,100 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.