Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

OTCMKTS:CHPMU opened at $9.85 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

CHP Merger Profile

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CHP Merger (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Amkor Technology, Inc. Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co.
280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
