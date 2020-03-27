Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

OTCMKTS:CHPMU opened at $9.85 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

