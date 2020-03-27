Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of THC stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

