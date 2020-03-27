Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.17 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

