Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $227.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.51 million to $239.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $222.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $995.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

