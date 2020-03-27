Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.91 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $227.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.51 million to $239.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $222.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $995.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amkor Technology, Inc. Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Amkor Technology, Inc. Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co.
280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report