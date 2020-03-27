Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

