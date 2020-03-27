22,500 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

