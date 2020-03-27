Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Emcor Group worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 419,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

EME opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

