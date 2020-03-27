Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $22.30 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter.

CPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

