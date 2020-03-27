Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.45 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

