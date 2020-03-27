ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

