AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 723,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,623,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,126 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

