Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

