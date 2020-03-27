Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,148,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 139,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVG opened at $14.51 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

