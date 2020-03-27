Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

