Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Baxter International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

