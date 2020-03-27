Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

