Andrew T. Feldstein Buys 25,500 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 25,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $663,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 578,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,050,530.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,818,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

