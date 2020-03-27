Morgan W. Davis Purchases 1,050 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WTM opened at $949.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,000.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,070.83.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.