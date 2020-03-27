Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $838,904.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,647 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $866,734.99.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,963,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 634,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

