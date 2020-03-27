Jack W. Schuler Purchases 172,900 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,106.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXDX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.