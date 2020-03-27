Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.54 Million

Analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to announce sales of $565.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $565.92 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $621.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

LAUR opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

