$989.90 Million in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $989.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $996.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.90 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amkor Technology, Inc. Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Amkor Technology, Inc. Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co.
280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
280,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report