$989.90 Million in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $989.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $996.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.90 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.