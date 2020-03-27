Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Shares of COO opened at $282.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

