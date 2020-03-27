Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of EDD opened at $5.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

