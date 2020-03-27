Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,033 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

RS opened at $91.56 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

