Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

