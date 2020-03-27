Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $185.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

