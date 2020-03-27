Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,184.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

WHF stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

