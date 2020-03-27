Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

