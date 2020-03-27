Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

NYSE TFX opened at $289.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

