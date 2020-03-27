Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

