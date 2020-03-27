Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,581,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,785,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $191.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.