Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 667,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $40.65 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

