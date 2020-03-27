Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $168,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

