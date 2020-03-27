Advisor Group Inc. Has $317,000 Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

