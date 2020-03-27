Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 134,036 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 131,049 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $901.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

