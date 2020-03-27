Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

CSL stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

