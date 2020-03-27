Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

